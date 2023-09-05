Jazz Sudbury kicks off this week, includes headliners Emilie-Claire Barlow and Crystal Shawanda

For the second year, the Jazz Sudbury festival will take over the northern Ontario city's Place des Arts for a weekend of jazz, blues and musical improvisation.

This year's headliners include jazz singer Emilie-Claire Barlow, who will perform on Friday, and blues artist Crystal Shawanda, who is set to go onstage Saturday night.

Allan Walsh, the festival's artistic director, told CBC's Morning North the centralized downtown location will allow Jazz Sudbury to maintain a festival feel.

"So what we're doing this year, what we decided is we'll have the concerts happening in the Grande Salle," he said.

"And then when there's intermission you can come out to the Bistro, get a drink, go into the Desjardins Room, there's a group playing as soon as you walk in."

Walsh said Jazz Sudbury is an opportunity to showcase local jazz musicians.

He said one event he anticipates the most is the Sudbury Guitar Masters workshop, which will feature Reg Schwager, Don Scott, Jamie Dupuis and Jacob Starling.

"There are so many great, great players that came from here, went on to great heights in jazz," Walsh said.

"So I thought maybe I could bring some of those people here and those locals that are here now and create a workshop for our Jazz walk."

The festival starts on Wednesday with a performance from the Jacob Starling Trio.