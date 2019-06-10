Jazz Festival Sudbury is providing fans with a snapshot of what their lineup will look like.

The festival announced Juno-award winner Robi Botos will appear, in addition to French Canadian singer Rebecca Noelle and 2019 Emerging Artist Showcase winners, the Ian McGimpsey Quartet.

The festival runs Sept. 4-8, with several venues across the city, including its main stage at the Grace Hartman amphitheatre.

Ahlyne Botelho, Jazz Festival Sudbury's director, said the organization is expanding its artistic vision.

"[We are] presenting internationally acclaimed artists from across Canada, while, more importantly, creating an increased number of performance opportunities for local and regional musicians," Botelho said in a press release.

"Culturally diverse programming, including the addition of some fierté francophone as well as engaging experiences for our audiences will lead to an expansion of the genres presented, consisting of jazz influenced styles (R&B, Funk, Soul, Blues) while remaining true to our roots."

The festival expects to announce the full lineup June 20 at Science North.