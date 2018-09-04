The Jazz Sudbury Festival will celebrate its 10th anniversary this weekend, a five-day event spread out at different across the city, including the Grace Hartman Amphitheatre in Bell Park.

To open the festival, Allen Walsh, the festival's artistic director, told CBC News that he sought out pianist Michael Kaeshammer, who opened the festival 10 years ago.

That was before Kaeshammer's 2016's critically acclaimed No Filter, and his nomination for a 2018 Juno Award for Vocal Jazz Album of the Year, the eighth time he was nominated.

It's those types of community connections that allow the jazz scene here in Sudbury to flourish, he said.

"I've been playing jazz here in Sudbury for about 30 years, and it's amazing to think we have a jazz festival here in Sudbury," Walsh said.

"The reason we do this is to bring great bands from across the world, but also to support Sudbury's jazz players," Walsh said. "So we have club venues like Red Fang, The Fromagerie, Alibi and the Townehouse happening."

"So we're really happy venues are playing jazz and giving it a place for it to be happening in Sudbury."

2018 Juno Award-nominated Alysha Brilla is a critically acclaimed Indo-Tanzanian Canadian songwriter and producer who just released her fourth album, Rooted. She will be performing at Jazz Sudbury Festival. (Jazz Sudbury)

Walsh also said he has assembled a group of northern Ontario musicians who have played in the festival. The Great North Allstar Big Band performs at the Grace Hartman Amphitheatre Saturday night.

