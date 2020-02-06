Jaymie-Lyne Hancock says her brother D.J. would "be proud."

Hancock has been named the president of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD Canada) a national advocacy group that works to stop impaired driving.

She has been bringing her message of staying safe behind the wheel since her brother D.J. was killed by an impaired driver in 2014, after leaving a hockey practice.

"When D.J. was killed It was of course a shock," she said. "You never expect your 18-year-old brother to die. Finding out that it was an impaired driver just really changes the experience knowing that it was 100 per cent preventable that D.J. didn't have to die," Hancock said.

"It's a hard pill to swallow."

Dean "DJ" Hancock was 18 when he was killed by a drunk driver in Sudbury. "Our family will never ever be complete again," wrote his Mom Kim on Facebook. "I miss the sound of your voice I miss your bright smiling face every second ... You will be in our hearts forever." (Facebook)

In her role as president, Hancock says she'll be a voice for victims and survivors of impaired driving. That includes educating youth and advocating for change.

One of the changes Hancock hopes to push for is the integration of technology into cars that may prevent impaired drivers from getting on the road.

"We recently did a survey across Canada and we got a response...78 per cent of people would be willing to have technology integrated into their vehicles to prevent impaired driving," Hancock said.

"Essentially that technology if you were impaired you wouldn't be able to start your car."

She said she'd like to see that number pushed to 100 per cent of Canadians.

"I want all Canadians to be willing to put this technology in their car because I really think it has the ability to eradicate impaired driving," Hancock said.

As for her parents, who arrived at DJ's accident scene moments after it happened, Hancock said they've been thrilled by her new position as MADD Canada president.

"Every thing I've kind of embarked on in the past few years, and a lot of this fighting is for them as well," she said. "So it's not just me. I have a whole crew of people behind me backing me and supporting me."

And Hancock feels her brother would approve.

"I wish it was a role that I didn't have to be in because I wish he was still here," she said.

"But I think that given our circumstances, and that this is where life has taken us, he would be proud."