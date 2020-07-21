Sudbury MPP Jamie West is coming to the aid of a Sudbury teacher who feels that kids aren't prepared– and schools aren't ready– for a safe return to the classroom in September.

Students have been out of school since March 13, when the province began to focus efforts on curbing the spread of COVID-19.

During question period at Queen's Park Monday, West cited the example of Meredith, an elementary teacher and single mother in his Sudbury riding.

"What [Meredith] heard from this government about a return to school this fall ignores the fundamental needs of children and ignores the pressures on working parents," West said.

"Many of Meredith's students are not equipped to continue distance learning and their parents will be unable to return to work if there isn't a full, safe reopening of schools."

West said that parents are also feeling the stress of juggling work with family life during the pandemic.

"In many cases women are being forced to step out of the workforce or they're being forced to reduce their hours in order to care for their children," West said.

"Meredith wants to know why the government continues to leave education workers and parents in the dark."

Steven Lecce, Ontario's Education Minister, said they'll be looking to relieve some of the pressure on working families by increasing child care cohorts from 10 to 15.

He also added that the Sudbury Catholic District School Board will receive an extra $3 million to tackle some of challenges of COVID-19.

"We're ensuring that they have three plans in place, more funding for technology, and every high school in [West's] riding will have access to internet," Lecce said.

"We're doing that...to get ahead to make sure that we're prepared and to keep all students safe in Ontario."