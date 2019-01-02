Northern Ontario saw a lot of political change in 2018.

Across the province, a new government was elected — and that meant many Members of provincial Parliament in this region went from opposition status to being the party in power.

Other MPP's were defeated and newcomers were voted in, including Jamie West.

He's the New Democrat MPP for Sudbury.

Being a member of the Official Opposition, West says some people may feel the riding is missing out.

"Our role is to improve legislation," he says.

"So it doesn't matter, opposition or government, whoever you have representing you in your riding, you have to take things you like and the things you don't like."

He noted that MPPs who are part of the governing party still "have to accept the cuts to childcare that are being pushed through … [and they] have to accept the fact that Ontario doesn't have a climate change plan at all."

But if you talk to a member of the governing party, the message is different.

Ross Romano was re-elected in Sault Ste. Marie earlier this year as a Progressive Conservative — launching him from opposition to being a member of the governing party.

"We are in a position to really effect change," he says.

"We had a mandate from the people of Ontario, a very strong mandate, to address the financial crisis that we have been left with in Ontario. Now we are in a position to actually do something about that deficit, about that debt."

As for what's in store for 2019, Romano says he plans to launch a youth committee in his riding.

"We're really hoping to address a very serious issue in the community with respect to linking our youth of today with the jobs of tomorrow — and I'm very excited with the potential that has to take shape in the coming months," he says.

West says he will continue to push for more health care funding to address overcrowding at the Sudbury hospital.

The provincial legislature resumes in February.