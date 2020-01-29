A downtown Sudbury coffee shop was packed this afternoon for a news conference to support the city's LGBTQ community.

Four NDP MPPs had called the news conference in response to increasing on-line harassment and attacks on people who are part of the LGBTQ community.

Jamie West represents the riding of Sudbury. He says he doesn't want his community to be the sort of place where people can't be proud of who they are, and he's ashamed that this type of harassment is happening in his city.

"People are going to workplaces and trying to find individuals from the LGBTQ community, contacting their employers, spreading rumours about them," West said.

"That's 100 per cent unacceptable where we live," stated West.

"I know that this is a vocal minority that is doing this bullying and harassment. And so I'm proud to be part of the majority who's speaking up against it and showing that this is a city of love," said West.

West says individuals who have been harassed have contacted the police.

"The police are watching from what I understand, I'm basically using my role to amplify their voices," he added.

Jen Johnston is a queer parent in Sudbury. "I'm pretty ticked off at the kinds of things these hate groups are doing," she said.

Jen Johnson is a queer parent who wants her children to feel safe regardless of who their family is. (Casey Stranges/CBC)

"We're all part of the community. We have a right to use public space. We have a right to be online and interact and talk about politics without having our lives threatened, without having people show up at our work and harass us or our colleagues," she said.

Johnston thinks the police need to take a stronger stand and deal with the haters directly. "The racism, the homophobia, the transphobia, has got to stop."

She also thinks politicians need to stand up and speak out against the hate groups and the homophobes.

"It's important that all of our politicians — municipal, federal, provincial — take a stand . . . and they need to hold our policing services to account as well as take action."

Shala Gagnon felt a little more hopeful after hearing the four politicians speak at today's news conference.

Gagnon says she's one of the people who has been targeted but she identifies as straight.

"Some of my friends who are queer and trans have actually gone to the police," said Gagnon. "They have felt legitimately afraid and there hasn't been much of a tangible response, so to see politicians standing up and lending their voices to this issue really was helpful," she added.

Gagnon's advice to people who have co-workers, family or friends who are expressing hateful ideas is to speak up

. "Don't be complicit by being silent. They can't face us alone."

MPP Jamie West was joined at today's news conference by MPP France Gélinas (Nickel Belt), MPP Chris Glover (Spadina-Fort York) and MPP Terence Kernaghan (London North Central).