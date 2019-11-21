A North Bay teenager is on his way to watch the Grey Cup in Calgary — and someday, he hopes to play in it.

For now, James Piper, a grade 12 student at West Ferris Secondary School, will have to be satisfied with being the only player from northern Ontario named to the Nissan All-Canadian Titan Football Team.

It's a special youth team that scours the country looking for "the future of Canadian football." The teens then play in a special exhibition game the day before the Grey Cup Final.

"James is the real deal," said coach and teacher Mark Robertson. "You know, he's a big tall receiver, and you know, great hands, runs well after he makes the catch."

"But," he continued, "I think what makes James such a sought-after commodity is ... he's coming out of high school with an academic average of over 90 per cent."

Piper said his football career began when he was a kid.

James Piper, at "a little over 6'6" and 230 lbs" says "I've attracted a lot of interest over the last few years [from scouts]." (Submitted)

"I started way back in youth league around 9 or 10 years old. As then I played summer football, junior football, senior and then ... that's led me down this path."

"We've won the last four senior football titles at West Ferris," he continued. "I've had a very successful football career so far, and I'm excited to see where it takes me."

There's no question that with his talent and grades, it will take him to university — and likely almost any one of his choosing.

"Sure, I've attracted a lot of interest over the last few years," said Piper. "[It] really all started in my grade 11 year when we made it to the OFSAA Bowl down in Hamilton. And ever since then I've stayed in touch with multiple universities across Ontario and a few out east and west."

"Now it's just time to time to make a decision what's next for me."

No matter what's next, coach Robertson said "we're super proud of him and wish him all the best out west and then beyond."

