Former Sault Ste. Marie teacher hopes to self-publish educational board game that teaches about colonization

An artist and educator originally from Wiikwemkoong hopes his board game will help teach high school students about a topic that's far from fun and games: colonization.

James Darin Corbiere is raising money in the hopes of printing thousands of copies of his board game, and distributing them for free.

Corbiere now lives in British Columbia, but first developed the idea for the educational tool when he was working as a high school teacher in Sault Ste. Marie.

"My intent was to educate. And people hopefully, if they feel anything, it would be compassion. And maybe a little better understanding of the conditions that Indigenous people live under every day," Corbiere said.

A race for survival

The game sees characters move through spaces on a board depicting Turtle Island. There are 10 Indigenous characters, along with the church and the Crown.

The Indigenous characters start off with currency cards, in the form of land, culture, language and identity.

As the characters move around the board, they read trivia cards which cite a historical fact —and a corresponding consequence. Often those consequences involve the Indigenous characters losing some of their currency cards.

Corbiere hopes to self-publish his board game and educational tool. (Submitted by James Darin Corbiere)

"The church and the Crown's goal is to strip the Indigenous player of their currency, while the Indigenous player has to collect four eagle feathers before running out of currency," Corbiere said.

"If they get four eagle feathers before they run out of currency, they're survivors. And if they run out of currency before they collect four eagle feathers then they're extinct."

Corbiere said he hopes those who play the game learn more about history, and come away "thinking differently."

Brief collaboration with publisher

Corbiere created his first prototype of the game — home made with markers and cue cards — over a long weekend in 2017. He used it with his high school students to help them study for exams.

That year he attended an educational conference in London, ON, where he had his game on display, and met a representative from Nelson Education, which publishes educational resources.

Corbiere said he worked with Nelson to make improvements to the game, with the hopes of having it classrooms.

But that that collaboration came to an end after Nelson did market testing. Corbiere said the issue was with the inclusion of "shame cards."

"The church and the crown players receive shame cards as a consequence from some of the truths or facts," Corbiere said. "I wanted to keep them in."

Corbiere's project started off as a homemade game to help his students study for exams. (Submitted by James Darin Corbiere)

In an email to CBC, Nelson's director of communications confirmed that the publisher collaborated with Corbiere on the game and did an "informal market scan" — though noted there was never a formal contract with Corbiere.

"Nelson received a variety of feedback in its market scan, including reference to the naming of the Shame Cards. Nelson provided suggestions and feedback to Mr. Corbiere to encourage continuing to pursue the proof of concept," said Colleen Aguilar in the email.

Now working toward publishing the game independently, Corbiere is aiming to raise money with the goal of printing more than 20,000 copies of the game and a corresponding book.