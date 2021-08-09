James Bay coast closer to being declared National Marine Conservation Area

Following a year of discussions between Mushkegowuk Council and the federal government, the James Bay Coast is moving closer to being declared a National Marine Conservation Area.

The two sides have signed a memorandum of understanding. If completed, the 90,000 square kilometre area will become the sixth location in the country designated an NMCA.

The announcement was made in Moose Factory Monday afternoon.

According to the federal government, National Marine Conservation Areas are established to "achieve ecological sustainability in these areas, create enjoyable experiences for visitors, promote awareness and understanding among Canadians, and provide benefits for Indigenous peoples and coastal communities."

The proposed National Marine Conservation area would stretch from Fort Severn south to Mooseonee. (https://mushkegowukmarine.ca/)

The proposed area would stretch from Fort Severn south to Moosonee.

It will join Fathom Five National Marine Park, Gwaii Haanas National Park Reserve, National Marine Conservation Area Reserve and Haida Heritage Site, Lake Superior National Marine Conservation Area, Saguenay–St. Lawrence Marine Park and Tallurutiup Imanga National Marine Conservation Area as the sixth NMCA.