Northern Ontario's Fort Albany First Nation prepares to evacuate due to forest fires

Fort Albany First Nation, along the James Bay coast, is preparing to evacuate Wednesday afternoon due to forest fires.

"We're declaring a state of emergency and we're going to be evacuating starting right now," said Fort Albany Chief Elizabeth Kataquapit in a Facebook Live video posted just after 3 p.m.

"So get ready. Get your kids ready. Keep them in the home and pack everything, whatever you need while we go and figure everything out."

In a separate Facebook post, Gaius Wesley, chief of neighbouring Kashechewan First Nation, said chief and council were meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss the wildfires, and would have an update for the community by 7 p.m.

As of Wednesday there were 20 active forest fires in northeastern Ontario, according to Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

