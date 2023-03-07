Cyclists travelling James Bay ice road on fat bikes for charity

A group of cyclists is traveling along the winter ice road on the James Bay coast this week to raise awareness and funds for youth.

The five cyclists are part of the James Bay Epic Fat Bike Ride which began Tuesday morning in Moosonee, Ont.

The event is a partnership between Ontario Provincial Police, Nishnawbe Aski Police, Hamilton-based cycling education charity New Hope Community Bikes and Ontario Cycling.

Tammy Heidbuurt, executive director of New Hope Community Bikes, said this Fat Bike Ride will tour five communities along the James Bay coast – Moose Factory, Moosonee, Fort Albany, Keshechewan and Attawapiskat.

The group will be giving away five fat bikes in each community as they arrive.

"Our hope is to reach into as many communities that are remote and more isolated who don't have quite the same opportunities as many kids to access cycling, access the resources around physical health," Heidbuurt said.

"We all love bicycles and we can see they are tools for physical health and mental health. And the program itself also teaches practical skills."

Heidbuurt says the cyclists will be riding 100 kilometers each day for three days, stopping each evening in Fort Albany, Attawapiskat, and then back to Moosonee.

Adam Belanger, the OPP's provincial coordinator for the Right Smart Cycling Education program, said the initiative has other benefits, as well.

"From a community safety, and from a police perspective, we are using this as a youth engagement and crime prevention program as well," Belanger said.

"We believe that as leaders in our communities, with other stakeholders and partners we can affect change when we engage our youth positively."