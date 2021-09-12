Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh makes second visit to Sudbury

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh visited Sudbury for the second time during the short, 36-day election campaign, vowing that his party would tighten up uncollected taxes and giving strong support to the candidates in the federal ridings of Nickel Belt and Sudbury.

Singh said the parliamentary budget officer found in 2019 that Canada could be losing up to $25 billion every year through corporations using tax loopholes, including offshore accounts. The parliamentary budget office notes that the figure is hypothetical and unverifiable.

An NDP government, he said, would make tax rules stricter to reclaim those funds and repurpose them to fund campaign's promises like improving health care, public transportation and assistance for families.

"We've got clear evidence. If we invested resources into the public service—and they're saying roughly $100 million—we could recover as much as $14 billion a year," Singh said.

NDP leader has visited Sudbury more than opponents

Singh was the first federal leader to visit the city when he made an announcement at Laurentian University on Aug. 28. Liberal leader Justin Trudeau made a campaign stop in the exact same location a week later and Singh has now returned to the city as the election campaign approaches its final week.

Many pundits say Sudbury is a riding to watch during this election, because there is no incumbent and the major parties have fielded strong candidates. Singh is also visiting Sioux Lookout and Thunder Bay on Sept. 12 to build support for his party elsewhere in northern Ontario.

CBC Sudbury asked Singh how First Nation voters in northern Ontario could trust an NDP government to make their voices heard. Assembly of First Nations National Chief Roseanne Archibald recently appeared on CBC Radio to say the government often operates like a corporation, which can create barriers to making change.

Singh said past governments have not wanted to take action on long-standing issues like boil water advisories in reserves.

"We have to fix the problems that are there. We believe the first people of this land deserve justice and respect and dignity," Singh said.

He said an NDP government would end court challenges against First Nations, particularly on issues that affect children, would follow rulings from the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal, end boil-water advisories and ensure Indigenous children receive equal funding opportunities.

RAW: Jagmeet Singh arrives to meet voters in Sudbury 0:51 Jagmeet Singh made an extra stop in Sudbury on Sept. 12 to speak with voters ahead of the Sept. 20 election. 0:51

Singh makes extra Sudbury stop to meet voters

Hours after his campaign announcement, Singh visited Royal Canadian Legion Branch 76 in Minnow Lake to speak with voters.

Hugo Clément is a young, first-time voter who said he was excited to visit an advance poll the same day he met Singh. He said issues around opioids and housing were on the top of his priorities list.

Clément said Singh is "a person that is understanding of everybody's point of views, no matter where they come from."

Ryan Breen said he was concerned about Laurentian University program cuts, after his program was spared but he did lose some faculty members.

Third-year sports promotion student Emma Lelievre said she was also worried about further cuts as a student in a smaller program. She said it was good to see so many young voters getting involved in the election.

"Young people want change. Our generation, we see what's happening and want to do something about it," she said.

Bev West, mother of provincial NDP MPP Jamie West, said she wanted to speak with Singh about losing access to therapy for her stroke. She said those funds previously flowed through Laurentian University.

Advance polls are open until Monday, Sept. 13. Election day is Monday, Sept. 20. For information on how to register and to find your nearest polling station, visit the Elections Canada website.