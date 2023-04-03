Manitoulin student's death highlights wider issues for Indigenous kids in foster care

Just a few weeks after her foster sister's death, a student at the University of Waterloo is raising money to establish a bursary for Indigenous kids in her late sister's name.

Second-year music student Emily Granville started an online fundraising campaign following the death of Jayda Otosquaiob,13, on Manitoulin Island in mid-March.

Granville said her family is still grieving, quietly adjusting to the loss of their foster daughter, who they first took into their home 11 years ago.

Her parents are living "day by day," Granville said.

But for Granville, the challenge now turns to making sure that other Indigenous students – particularly those that come from rural or northern communities – have enough support as they attempt to navigate a complex educational system, one that sometimes doesn't factor in their unique circumstances.

"The entire time that I was in elementary school, I didn't see anything where kids could outreach if they needed to, if they were having a hard time," Granville said.

Her foster sister shared stories of bullying at the school and racism on the island, something Granville thought was puzzling, as the region is home to a large Indigenous population.

Having more support in the school may have helped her foster sister, before the situation became hopeless.

"There are things that I've seen in southern Ontario, for example, like social workers at schools – you don't see that on Manitoulin Island."

"I have a good feeling that a lot of northern Ontario is in the same boat, especially for Indigenous populations and rural areas."

The lack of resources for Indigenous students is compounded for those in the province's foster care network.

According to the Ontario Association of Children's Aid Societies , on a monthly average, there were almost 8,600 children and youth in care in 2021-22.

Statistics Canada adds that 53.8 per cent of children in foster care are Indigenous , but account for only 7.7 per cent of the country's child population as a whole, according to numbers gathered in 2021.

'Culture shock' for Indigenous students

Indigenous students arriving on campus may not be accustomed to being in a large, diverse setting, while absent many familiar faces.

It was something Granville said she noticed when she arrived in Waterloo – she describes the feeling as "culture shock."

She eventually connected with other Indigenous students, and in her second year was elected the vice president of the U of W's Indigenous Student Association.

Connecting with those students – Granville said the others were experiencing a similar shock – was one of the "biggest things" she did.

"I learned how to bead, for example, I learned how to make my first couple ribbon ribbon skirts."

"That's what will keep you grounded, and that's what we'll keep you from drowning in the western education, being part of a safe place."

There are people that want you to succeed. - Emily Granville

But it's fighting for other kids – like her foster sister – that keeps Granville going.

And the bursary she hopes to establish will help ease some of the financial burdens on those students, even if it's just enough money so they don't feel extra pressure to find part-time work in addition to their studies.

"For somebody that has been in the child welfare system, I think it's good to show, good for them to see that there are people that want you to succeed," Granville said.

"And a bursary aimed at Indigenous people in the child welfare system I think will help them see that."

