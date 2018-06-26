A man in East Mills Township has been stung by an ongoing scam — and his mistake has cost him about $9000.

North Bay OPP say on Saturday, the man got a call advising him that his bank account had been compromised.

The scammers told the man he needed to "secure his funds" in order for an investigation to be done.

Police say he was told to go to the bank, withdraw everything he had, and buy iTunes gift cards with the money.

The victim in this fraud was told that his money would be safe and returned once the investigation was over. But first, he had to turn over the gift card numbers.

Police say a cashier even warned him he me be involved in a fraud.

"If you are asked to pay for any service or product with an iTunes gift card or any gift card, don't do it. It's a scam," warn OPP in a press release.

"Financial institutions will never request the transfer of funds to an external account or the purchase of gift cards."