iTunes gift card scam costs northeastern Ontario man $9K
'If you are asked to pay ... with an iTunes gift card or any gift card, don't do it. It's a scam,' say OPP
A man in East Mills Township has been stung by an ongoing scam — and his mistake has cost him about $9000.
North Bay OPP say on Saturday, the man got a call advising him that his bank account had been compromised.
The scammers told the man he needed to "secure his funds" in order for an investigation to be done.
Police say he was told to go to the bank, withdraw everything he had, and buy iTunes gift cards with the money.
The victim in this fraud was told that his money would be safe and returned once the investigation was over. But first, he had to turn over the gift card numbers.
Police say a cashier even warned him he me be involved in a fraud.
"If you are asked to pay for any service or product with an iTunes gift card or any gift card, don't do it. It's a scam," warn OPP in a press release.
"Financial institutions will never request the transfer of funds to an external account or the purchase of gift cards."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.