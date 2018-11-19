'It's A Wonderful Life' is a well known story at this time of year.

Usually, people can see the classic on TV, but the folks at the Valley Community Theatre in Sudbury have decided to present it on stage in the form of a radio play.

"I'm a huge fan of normal people going through extraordinary circumstances," Philippe Poirier, production manager at the theatre said.

"'It's a Wonderful Life' is a perfect example of that."

It's the story of George Bailey, who has so many problems he is considering ending it all at Christmas time. However, his guardian angel intervenes and shows George all the good he has done in his life in a series of flashbacks.

Poirier says because it's a radio play, the sound effects have been a key part of the production.

"I think it's going to bring another dimension completely," he said.

"We are stage reading so we will be having scripts in our hands. But the actors know their parts well enough to give as much energy out towards the audience as they are into their books."

He adds people of all ages are stepping forward to participate.

"It's really something nice to see," he said.

"I think there's a lot of talented community members here that want to contribute their free time to this because it's so important to them. It really brings the community together."

The production will be performed in Capreol starting this Thursday.