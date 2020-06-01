Skip to Main Content
Police ID driver in Manitoulin Island ATV death
Sudbury

Sandy Merrylees, 65, of Gore Bay, suffered severe injuries in crash

CBC News ·
OPP say Sandy Merrylees, 65, of Gore Bay died when their ATV left the road Sunday afternoon. (Samantha Samson/CBC)

Provincial Police have ID'd the driver in a single-vehicle ATV collision Sunday afternoon.

OPP say Sandy Merrylees, 65, of Gore Bay died when their vehicle left the roadway.

Merrylees suffered severe injuries at the scene, and later died while in hospital, police said.

Police added that the investigation is ongoing, with assistance from the OPP technical collision investigators.

