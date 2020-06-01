Police ID driver in Manitoulin Island ATV death
Provincial Police have ID’d the driver in a single-vehicle ATV collision Sunday afternoon.
Sandy Merrylees, 65, of Gore Bay, suffered severe injuries in crash
Provincial Police have ID'd the driver in a single-vehicle ATV collision Sunday afternoon.
OPP say Sandy Merrylees, 65, of Gore Bay died when their vehicle left the roadway.
Merrylees suffered severe injuries at the scene, and later died while in hospital, police said.
Police added that the investigation is ongoing, with assistance from the OPP technical collision investigators.