COVID-19 outbreak declared at Iroquois Falls long-term care home
Testing currently underway at all long-term care homes in Ontario
The Porcupine Health Unit is declaring a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care home in Iroquois Falls.
All residents and staff at the South Centennial Manor were tested on May 4 as part of the COVID-19 surveillance testing currently underway across Ontario.
One resident tested positive. Under provincial guidelines, an outbreak is declared when one staff member or resident tests positive in a long-term care home.
No information was given on the status of the resident who tested positive.
"We are all committed to ensuring the supports are in place to protect residents and staff in this home and will continue to monitor the results as they come in," Dr. Lianne Catton, medical officer of health with the Porcupine Health Unit said.
"The risk of infection in the long-term care home remains low."
