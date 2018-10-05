Two young people face charges after a police bust at a home in Iroquois Falls earlier this week.

Provincial police say they conducted a search warrant at a residence on Tuesday.

Officers seized cannabis marijuana, cannabis shatter, cannabis concentrate edibles, cannabis resin and psilocybin. The street value of the drugs is about $75,000.

An 18-year old man and a 21-year old woman — both from Iroquois Falls — are charged with possession for the purpose of distributing, possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking, and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

Both are scheduled to appear in court in Timmins May 14.