Cottager fined more than $3K for violating restricted fire zone

A cottager on Little Chiblow Lake, north of Iron Bridge, has been fined $3,750 for violations relating to a restricted fire zone.

A complaint about someone lighting a fire was investigated by a conservation officer on August 3, according the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

The investigation determined Michael Dibley, who is a resident of Norway, had started two large fires at his cottage.

The MNFR says Dibley was burning wood and debris from a recently demolished cottage. He also used an excavator to extinguish one of the fires, by pushing it into the lake.

At the time, the MNRF says a restricted fire zone had been in place for the region for more than three weeks.

Dibley pleaded guilty and was fined $3,000 for lighting a fire in a restricted fire zone, as well as $750 for depositing material into a lake.

The MNRF is reminding the public that outdoor fires are prohibited in a restricted fire zone, to prevent human-made fires from causing forest fires during long periods where the weather is hot and dry.