A start-up company in Sudbury that has invented a medical device for stroke patients is planning for growth over the next few years.

IRegained Inc. is developing the MyHand system, which improves the hand function of patients who've suffered a stroke or traumatic brain injury. It's currently in clinical validation trials, but should be ready to hit the market in 2023.

"Our goal is to help people reclaim their life, so they can live an independent life with a high quality of life," said Vineet Johnson, founder and CEO.

Much of the rehabilitation for stroke patients is focused on standing, walking and balance, however Johnson said about 60 to 70 per cent have different levels of hand function disability.

"We at IRegained are trying to focus on the hand so that people could get back to being independent in their activities of daily living, maybe even going back to work," he said.

Johnson started IRegained in 2016, but it wasn't until 2018 when he started hiring staff to help develop the device.

There are currently 15 employees who work out of their space within the NORCAT facilities on Maley Drive.

About 60 per cent of the workforce are graduates of Laurentian University, hired from engineering, programming, computer science or kinesiology.

Johnson said they've all been exceptional in their contributions to the company.

"Regardless of which [Laurentian] department they came from, they've been exceptional in their contributions to what they do at IRegained," he said.

'Making a difference' IRegained employees say

Rakshit Sorathiya helped develop the technology behind the MyHand system.

"Through proper guidance from IRegained mentors and professors at Laurentian University, it was a great experience to come up with the new technology. Working on IOP devices, like the microcontrollers, was a totally new experience for me," Sorathiya said.

"I feel like the role I have at IRegained isn't like very many other engineering jobs you might get. Because we are such a small company, we actually dip our toes into a bit of everything," said Britney Lamarche, mechanical engineering research and development lead at IRegained.

"So although I am in an engineering position, I am not only doing design work on the computer, I'm also assembling the device, seeing patients using it, troubleshooting it, redesigning it," Lamarche added.

"My position is rewarding in a couple of different ways….we have a chance to make a difference in people's lives," said Eric Dumais, clinical research lead at IRegained.

"Many of the [stroke] patients we have served had almost no hope when we met them….when you can consistently deliver high quality care with the help of world-leading technology, it just feels awesome," Dumais added.

IRegained Founder and CEO Vineet Johnson is scanned using an app developed in Sudbury. IRegained uses the app to check on the health of employees and stroke patients who come in for clinical tests. (Erik White/CBC)

Once the MyHand system is more readily available, Johnson plans to add to the IRegained workforce, specifically in the areas of sales and marketing.

"As the company expands there's going to be a lot of growth coming because our goal is to hit the market in about 12 to 15 months," he said.

Until the device is ready for the market the clinical trials and clinical pilot research continues with the device in hospitals and clinics.

"The medical world wants to know if the device actually works before you launch the product in the market," he said.

Along with potential hires, IRegained is also working with researchers at Laurentian University. Starting in September, patients will be working with the MyHand system device for about 30 sessions over a 3 month period. Researcher Amy Doan will lead that study.

Johnson recalls the first time his work was able to help someone.

"They got some function that they didn't have before and they cried, and when they cried, it made me cry," he said.

"I just want to see a lot more of those tears, and the more tears, the more people will benefit, more people benefiting just brings enormous joy and satisfaction."