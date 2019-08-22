Preparations for this year's International Plowing Match in Verner, Ont. are underway and ahead of schedule, according to event officials.

Hydro One superintendent for Northern Ontario, Leo Joseph says the power grid being installed at the event grounds is equivalent to what the utility would install to power a small town. There is also a 10 person crew working to install water lines.

Officials are projecting that 80,000 people will attend the 5 day event from Sept. 17 to 21.

Joseph said that Hydro One uses the IPM as an opportunity to train new employees. He added that putting up hydro poles in a wide open farmer's field is much safer than the terrain where electrical lines are usually installed.

Leo Joseph runs the crew of workers installing the electrical grid at the International Plowing Match. (Matthew Pierce/CBC)

The 1000 acre fairground includes a section for 1,200 RVs, 400 vendors, 200 acres for parking and, of course, an area to plow.

The event is not just for farmers said IPM board director Neil Fox.

"This is a family oriented event," he said, "Science North will be participating, there's a huge educational component for the students in the area."

Fox said that there will be live entertainment as well, the program for which will be published this coming Monday.