Support is being offered to the co-workers and family of a Timmins man who was found dead in a mine near Val Gagne.

On Tuesday, police were called about a workplace incident at Taylor Mine off Highway 11 between Matheson and Val Gagne, about 60 km northeast of Timmins.

A worker with Major Drilling had gone missing in a remote area of the mine, which is operated by Kirkland Lake Gold. His body was located with help of the police underwater search and recovery unit.

Police have identified the deceased as a 48-year-old from Timmins. His name has not been released.

Denis Larocque, the CEO of Major Drilling Group International, said the man had been with the company for 30 years.

"He was a great teacher and leader," he said.

"He'll certainly be missed. Our focus right now is offering support and counselling to his family and everybody involved while we wait for the investigation to bring more light into this accident."

Larocque said the company is hoping the investigation will reveal more about what exactly happened.

"There was no witness around," he said. "The only thing we know is he was found underwater."

The Ministry of Labour and Ontario Provincial Police are investigating. Larocque said the company also plans to do its own investigation.