Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., killer had a history of intimate partner violence, say police
Police chief welcomes an inquest, saying 'governments have to look at this situation ... more seriously'
WARNING: This story contains details of intimate partner violence.
The 44-year-old man who killed three children, an adult and then himself in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., had previously been investigated for intimate partner violence, police confirmed.
Police in the northern Ontario city continue to investigate the shootings, which happened at two different addresses on Monday night.
Police found a 41-year-old dead of a gunshot wound at the 200 block of Tancred Street. They later found a six-year-old, seven-year-old and 12-year-old shot and killed at a residence on Second Line East.
A 45-year-old, also at that address, was brought to hospital with a gunshot wound and the shooter took his own life.
Police also confirmed Wednesday that officers found a long gun and a handgun at the Second Line East residence.
"As these incidents are the result of intimate partner violence, the names of the accused and victims are not being released," the police service said Tuesday.
During a news conference on Wednesday, Sault Ste. Marie police Chief Hugh Stevenson said he would welcome an inquest into the issue of intimate partner violence.
"I think all governments have to look at this situation and, in light of what's happened here, treat it a little more seriously," Stevenson said.
"And what that looks like will come out of people a lot smarter than me."
WATCH | Sault Ste. Marie police chief calls for inquest into intimate partner violence
Shocking but not a surprise
Norma Elliott, director of community relations and finance at Women in Crisis Algoma, echoed Stevenson's calls for an inquest.
"I would hope that at this point, our government, especially our provincial government, realizes that IPV [intimate partner violence] is an epidemic," she said.
"They're going to need to really show their support to those agencies that are working desperately hard to end violence against women and children."
Women in Crisis Algoma runs a crisis line for women and children in Sault Ste. Marie and the surrounding area. It also has a shelter for women and children escaping intimate partner violence.
Elliott said the problem has worsened since the pandemic.
In 2018-2019, she said, their crisis line received 2,000 calls.
"During the pandemic, it increased to between 2,500 and 3,000 [calls]."
WATCH | Forensic teams continue to piece together Monday night's violence
Elliott said that so far this year, 96 women and children have used their emergency shelter.
She said the news of Monday's murder-suicide was shocking, but not surprising.
"This isn't the first time we've had this happen within our community, and not while I've been working at the shelter," Elliott said.
"It's happened a couple of times, but it's spaced out to the point that I think our community gets lulled back into a false sense of safety."
Support is available for anyone affected by family or intimate partner violence through crisis lines and local support services. If you're in immediate danger or fear for safety or that of others around you, please call 911.
For help locally, Women In Crisis (Algoma) Inc., based in Sault Ste. Marie, can be reached toll free at 1-877-759-1230.
With files from Bridget Yard