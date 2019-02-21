A graduate student from Montreal hopes to hear from women in northern Ontario who have been victims of intimate partner violence in same sex relationships.

Emma Fedele, a masters student in criminology at the University of Montreal, is conducting research looking at violence in same sex relationships, and the impacts of the abuse and stigma on womens' mental health.

Fedele says she hopes the findings can be used to adapt clinical interventions to help survivors.

Emma Fedele is a master's candidate in criminology at the University of Montréal. She's looking for northern Ontario participants for her study on violence in same sex relationships. (Emma Fedele/Twitter)

"Because we know that today a lot of interventions, they're generally made with ... the preconceived idea that the perpetrator is a man and the victim is a woman and that they are in a heterosexual relationship," she said.

"So they focus a lot on gender roles and on sexism, which is a good thing, and which can also be a problem in same-sex relationships."

Up North 8:51 Researcher looking for northerners to talk about same-sex intimate partner violence You've likely heard about the alarming statistics surrounding intimate partner violence in heterosexual relationships. But a new study wants to learn more about intimate partner violence and how it manifests in female same-sex relationships. Sam Juric spoke with Emma Fedele, a graduate student researcher involved in the project. 8:51

Fedele says about 200 people have completed her survey so far. But she's hoping to get participants from the north, and other parts of Canada to better capture experiences throughout the country.