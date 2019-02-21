Northern participants needed for study on intimate partner violence in same-sex couples
Researcher reaching out for participants from the north and other parts of Canada
A graduate student from Montreal hopes to hear from women in northern Ontario who have been victims of intimate partner violence in same sex relationships.
Emma Fedele, a masters student in criminology at the University of Montreal, is conducting research looking at violence in same sex relationships, and the impacts of the abuse and stigma on womens' mental health.
Fedele says she hopes the findings can be used to adapt clinical interventions to help survivors.
"Because we know that today a lot of interventions, they're generally made with ... the preconceived idea that the perpetrator is a man and the victim is a woman and that they are in a heterosexual relationship," she said.
"So they focus a lot on gender roles and on sexism, which is a good thing, and which can also be a problem in same-sex relationships."
Fedele says about 200 people have completed her survey so far. But she's hoping to get participants from the north, and other parts of Canada to better capture experiences throughout the country.
CALL FOR PARTICIPANTS - The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CRIUSMM?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CRIUSMM</a> is searching for participants for a study on intimate partner violence in female relationships. You could win a 50$ pre-paid Visa card. Go check it out: <a href="https://t.co/qbciI6tXIg">https://t.co/qbciI6tXIg</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IntimatePartnerViolence?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IntimatePartnerViolence</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DomesticViolence?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DomesticViolence</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LGBTQ?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LGBTQ</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WLW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WLW</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/rlq_qln?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rlq_qln</a> <a href="https://t.co/QBzPCrErjS">pic.twitter.com/QBzPCrErjS</a>—@fedele_emma
With files from Sam Juric and Sarah MacMillan