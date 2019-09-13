Many people in northern Ontario's rural areas are accustomed to less-than-satisfactory internet service. Unlike larger cities that have plenty of telecommunications infrastructure, internet service in rural areas can be slower — and prices higher.

The issue has been a thorn in the side of Andrew Kwon, who lives St. Joseph Island, near Sault Ste. Marie. But he became hopeful after he learned his internet service provider, Bell, would waive extra usage fees during the pandemic.

"I thought, 'okay, wow, maybe we'll actually get unlimited for a little while," he told CBC Sudbury Morning North radio show host Markus Schwabe.

He first checked with Bell to see if he qualified.

"[The customer service person] verified that I would not pay any overage fees. I asked him to confirm this in writing. He [gave me a] reference number, and I ended the chat and went along my day."

'The rudest customer service agent'

But then Kwon received a bill from Bell for more than $560 — at least three times more than his usual monthly bill.

"It was basically more than my mortgage payment," he said.

Kwon sought help from customer service reps online, but was told there was nothing they could do.

"So I called Bell and the guy on the phone was probably the rudest customer service agent I ever dealt with, ever. I'm not proud to say that I yelled at him after this ... I said, 'I'll take you to court because I have a reference number.' And he said, 'Fine, we'll see you in court'."

Kwon said the problem is Bell doesn't consider his service as "home internet."

"They consider it mobile because it comes from the cell tower. It's still home internet. I still have a modem, like regular people. It's plugged into the wall ... but because it comes from a cell signal, they consider it mobile internet.They neglected to inform everyone that this is not covered under their plan. Yet they emailed us and told us we had unlimited anyways."

Looking for 'realistic' options

Kwon didn't pay the bill.

"It took an entire day of complaining. I didn't sleep because I was so angry and also worried about paying [it]," he said. "I complained to my MPP, I complained to various news agencies. I complained to the CRTC."

He got traction when he called out the company on Twitter.

"The agent [who responded on Twitter] was polite and he finally fixed it, realizing it was their mistake. However he did tell me there'll be no further assistance from this point out."

A screen capture of a Twitter conversation between Andrew Kwon and Bell Support from March 14-17. (Twitter)

CBC News reached out to Bell about the issue and they provided this response by email:

"We are providing our Turbo Hub customers with additional usage and bill credits to help with increased usage while customers spend more time at home during the crisis (details about this and other ways we are helping customers is available on our COVID-19 update site).

However we are not offering unlimited wireless usage at a time of greatly increased demand. Our focus is on ensuring the wireless network is always available to all customers, especially public health and safety organizations at a time like this. We believe all wireless carriers are following similar policies."

Kwon said the experience has left him feeling very annoyed.

"From what I gather, they are helping some rural residents with 10 extra gigs a month. For people who don't understand the bandwidth, that's like watching three movies a month extra maybe, or using the internet for an extra couple of days," he said.

"I realize that we're in a rural location ... we're going to pay more.That's fine, but they don't offer us anything realistic. There's three of us in the house. We actually have a second plan to subsidize this, so we don't have even more overages. If you use 25 per cent extra, your bill doubles. Why does it cost so much extra to use more?"

Finding rural internet service for a reasonable price has been something Kwon says he's been looking into, even before the pandemic hit.

"You have to call and kind of finagle them to give you a slowed down cheaper plan," he said.

"The only other option I currently have is satellite internet, which is unreliable due to weather and other factors. There are actually people who are looking into using a smaller company and building their own towers.That's how upset people are."