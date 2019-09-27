Post-secondary schools in northern Ontario are stepping up to fill a need for their increasing international enrolment.

They're training their student advisors to be certified to represent students in immigration matters, something that wasn't required prior to 2014.

But that's around the time that the federal government mandated that anyone providing Canadian immigration or citizenship advice or representation for a fee or other consideration be a member of good standing in the Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council.

After 2014, student advisors needed to qualify as Regulated International Student Immigration Advisors (RISIA) with the Council.

They're considered to be paid consultants because they are remunerated by the institution which relies on student tuition and fees for revenue.

Melissa Keeping is the director international at Laurentian Unviversity and is RISIA-certified.

"As a regulated international student immigration advisor, the scope is to provide immigration advice only in the areas of study permits, temporary residence visas and then how study permits may relate to other currently available Canadian immigration programs such as post-graduation work permits, co-op work permits, spousal work permits, etc," she said.

"We are not, for example, able to advise students on pathways to permanent residency, refugee claims, those kinds of things."

Keeping is one of three certified staff advisors at Laurentian for under 500 students, although the university has stated its intention to recruit 1,000 by the year 2023.

Most institutions have at least one.

The exception at the moment is Northern College with campuses in Timmins, Haileybury and Kirkland Lake.

Northern College experiencing "gap"

Vice President Academic and Student Success, Audrey Penner, says their one certified student advisor retired a little over a year ago, leaving an influx of international students hanging.

"We went to having perhaps 40 international students to closer to 300 all in one set coming in so the kinds of supports we needed were certainly magnified from what we had to do in the past," she said.

The international student body grew again recently with 680 students attending the three campuses this fall.

Penner says they're training two staff advisors now to try to build some redundancy into the system so they aren't caught off guard.

While it's not mandatory for the school to offer immigration advice to students, Penner says they have paid to bring in local immigration experts to help students with their questions while staff are being trained.

As for the students, one Cambrian alumni says schools could do a better job of advertising what RISIA-certified advisors can do because some students may not know of the service, or be shy about sharing their problems.

Ranjodh Singh Madaan is a Cambrian graduate who continues to offer immigration and other kinds of support to new international students in Sudbury. Six years after arriving in Canada at the age of 20, he has a solid job, purchased a home and is about to be married. (Kate Rutherford/CBC)

As for himself, Ranjodh Singh says without certified advisors on campus, students have few options,

Singh recalls paying hundreds of dollars to get one question answered in 2014.

"We don't have many lawyers or consultants here in Sudbury and even if we have them, I personally know they charge a lot of money," says Singh.

There were just a handful of international students when Singh attended Cambrian, but in five years the enrolment has grown to 1,200 this fall.

Cambrian College has had a RISIA-certified student advisor since 2017 and added one more this June.