International students get ready to celebrate Canada Day
As the country gets ready to celebrate Canada Day, international students in Sudbury say they're ready to take part in the festivities.
On Thursday, Cambrian College hosted a Canada Day Kick-Off Party. It was an event for students, faculty and employees with a focus on giving international students a taste of how Canadians celebrate July 1.
Halana Barbosa from Brazil says this is her first time celebrating Canada Day.
"There is a good quality of life here," she said. "People are so polite here. I have to say this country, this city is a good place to live."
Jeenu Jose from southern India came to Sudbury earlier this year. She says so far, her experience has been great.
"My adjustment [here] was not as difficult as I expected it to be," she said.
"I miss home a bit, but not as much as I expected. The city is so welcoming ... and the people are so loving."
Jose says for Canada Day itself, she plans to attend the celebration at the Sudbury Arena. The annual event, organized by the Sudbury Multicultural and Folk Art Association.
It's a popular event that attracts between 5,000 and 6,000 people, and organizers hope to attract more people this year.
Dr. Rayudo Koka, the vice-president of the association, says they're able to offer free admission due to funding from Immigration Canada.
He says Sudbury welcomes newcomers with open arms.
"We are proud that people are treated well and respected," he said.
"That's why we're promoting different cultures [and] different ethnic groups."
The event will start with a parade from the courtyard at city hall to the Sudbury Arena. More than a dozen food vendors will be featured as well as entertainment.
With files from Kate Rutherford and Angela Gemmill
