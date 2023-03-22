A community organization in Sudbury, Ont. has helped raise more than $20,000 to help an international student who requires hospital care for his heart condition.

Harris Jose Pynadath arrived in Sudbury, from Kerala, India to study at Cambrian College.

He arrived on Dec. 22, 2022, but was admitted at the Health Sciences North hospital two weeks ago due to a heart condition.

Sajin Muraleedharan, a member of Sudbury Malayala Samajam, which is raising funds to support Pynadath, said his heart is only functioning at 10 per cent.

Doesn't qualify for OHIP

Because Pynadath is an international student, he does not qualify for the Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP).

Muraleedharan said his international student insurance is covering his medical care for now, but that could run out in a matter of weeks.

"He might run out of his insurance pretty soon because he is getting expensive care, like expensive medications and intensive care, in the hospital," he said.

Muraleedharan said Pynadath would like to return to India to be with his family, but he's not able to travel in his current condition.

In addition to providing some financial support, members of the Sudbury Malayala Samajam have also cooked meals for Pynadath, because he isn't used to Canadian food from the hospital.

"He's so young, but this is a tragedy in his life that has come through," Muraleedharan said.

He said many Sudbury Malayala Samajam members, who are from the southern Indian state of Kerala, have donated some of their savings to Pynadath , but it's been hard because of the rising cost of living.

Muraleedharan said Pynadath's body is reacting well to his treatment in hospital, but his heart condition hasn't improved.

"Hopefully in these coming days we hear that he's getting well," he said.