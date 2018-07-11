The City of Greater Sudbury says an integrity commissioner has been chosen and will start working in the city later this year.

Robert Swayze will start his new job at the beginning of the next term of council on Dec. 1, 2018.

According to the city, he will be responsible for advising councillors and board members on "matters relating to conduct and ethics, investigate complaints regarding these matters and make findings as to whether complaints are unsubstantiated or not."

Swayze has more than 40 years experience in municipal law, as he has worked as an integrity commissioner in Oakville, Mississauga and Guelph.

"Swayze has significant experience serving as integrity commissioner for numerous Ontario municipalities and is a practicing lawyer with expertise in municipal law," Eric Labelle, the city's solicitor and clerk said.

"His extensive background in these areas will be a benefit to the city in the coming years."

The city has a draft of its code of conduct, along with the integrity commissioner complaint protocol, that will be presented to city council in the fall.

It adds complaints regarding staff activity that could be considered illegal, dishonest, wasteful or a violation of the city policy will continue to be addressed by the city's Wrongdoing Hotline.