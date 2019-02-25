One northern Ontario insurance company has crunched the numbers connected to both home and auto insurance claims from this past winter and claims are up.

Lisla Beaton, the manager of claims at Cambrian Insurance in Sudbury, says they got a lot of calls from clients filing property claims after they experienced snow load or ice buildup on their roofs.

There were also auto insurance clients who filed claims after collisions.

Beaton says 2019 started off well with a slight dip in claims for January, but that quickly changed.

"Then we hit February where we had 118 per cent more claims than the year before and then we hit March were we had 130 per cent more claims than we did the year before," she said.

"This year's theme is collapses due to ice and snow."

Beaton says now that volume is being passed on to contractors hired to do the repairs. She says properties with damage to the homes are getting priorities over damage to a garage.

"Everybody is stretched at the moment to get the work done, because of the huge increase in the volume of claims," she said.

Beaton says most of the property claims are connected to snow load or ice buildup on roofs.

While the auto insurance claims were filed following collisions.

She says most years have patterns when it comes to insurance claims.

"In past years, the one I remember the most was Dec. 24, 2015. We had a big windstorm and many houses had their shingles blown off their roof," she said.

"A few years before that, we had no snow but we had a very cold winter so the frost went deeper into the ground. That year, we had a number of people phoning that their foundations had been compromised."

Beaton recommends people check their insurance policies in advance to know what's covered and what's not.