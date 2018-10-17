A dispatcher with Greater Sudbury police and fire is speaking on Wednesday at an inquest in Sudbury looking into the province's 911 system.

A joint coroner's inquest is underway in Sudbury looking into the circumstances surrounding two fatal events — a 2013 boating tragedy in Sudbury and a 2014 death in Casselman.

In June 2013, Matthew Humeniuk, 33 and Michael Kritz, 34, died at after a boat crashed on Lake Wanapitei in Greater Sudbury. Stephanie Bertrand, 25, died a week later of her injuries.

The only survivor of the crash, Rob Dorzek, testified at the inquest on Monday and Tuesday. He expressed his frustration with the 911 system, and told the inquest he would not phone the number in the future.

On Tuesday, a supervisor at the Sudbury location of the Central Ambulance Communications Centre spoke at the inquest. That is a provincial agency that dispatches ambulances for 911 calls.

On Wednesday, Jennilee Fraser spoke at the inquest. She's a fire dispatcher and call taker with Greater Sudbury police and fire dispatch. Dispatcher Sophie Smagac also spoke as well.