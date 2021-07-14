Experts from various fields across Canada will be working together to develop and commercialize innovative technologies to make mining more productive and sustainable.

The federal government is providing $40 million, from the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Industry, to create the Mining Innovation Commercialization Accelerator (MICA) Network. It will be based in Sudbury.

It's part of a $112.4 million project from the Centre for Excellence in Mining Innovation (CEMI)

"Today's announcement will help bridge the innovation-to-commercialization gap for the benefit of both Canadian mining companies and innovators by providing them with the tools, knowledge and expertise they need to meet the future demands for Canada's critical minerals, " Francois-Philippe Champagne, minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, said on Tuesday.

"The mining sector is playing a pivotal role in our green recovery and our progress toward net zero, and I look forward to the innovations and the job creation that will come from these new collaborations," he said.

Although MICA will be based in Sudbury, it will connect Canada's regional mining clusters, and bring together mining companies, mining suppliers, academic and research institutions and innovators. Other partners include the Bradshaw Research Initiative for Minerals and Mining, InnoTech Alberta, Saskatchewan Polytechnic, MaRS, Le Groupe MISA and the College of the North Atlantic.

"The commercialization of innovations in the mining industry has never been more important than it is today," said Douglas Morrison, president of MICA.

Douglas Morrison (right) seen here with Thunder Bay-Superior North MPP Michael Gravelle in 2016, is the president of Mining Innovation Commercialization Accelerator (MICA) Network. (Ministry of Northern Development and Mines)

"Supplying the demand for the minerals and metals needed to advance the green transition to a low-carbon economy is critical, but if mines are to produce more and do so faster, cheaper and more sustainably, implementing innovation is essential," he said.

The initiative is expected to extend the operational lives of existing mines and reduce the time it takes to bring new mineral deposits into production.