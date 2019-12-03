Head of Sudbury charity sees spike in number of people in need

The head of a Sudbury charity says she's seen an increase in the number of people who need a helping hand.

Jennifer Grooms is the executive director of Inner City Home of Sudbury.

She says the agency provides food to about 1,100 families a month from its emergency food bank.

"With the opioid crisis, and the mental health services, or lack thereof, folks are looking for places to go to feel safe and to have a warm cup of coffee and to just tell their story and be heard," Grooms said.

Right now, Inner City Home of Sudbury is collecting Christmas stockings filled with personal hygiene items.

Donors can drop off stockings at Inner City Home of Sudbury, 251 Elm Street.

The agency has a drop-in centre and also offers free life management courses on topics such as anger and stress management and budgeting.