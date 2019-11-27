The season's first case of influenza A has been confirmed in Greater Sudbury.

"Getting your flu shot is the most effective way to protect yourself and others," said Annie Berthiaume, clinical services manager with Public Health Sudbury & Districts.

"It can take up to two weeks after being vaccinated to develop protection against influenza and that's why getting your flu shot early is so important," she added.

Influenza is a highly contagious respiratory virus that can cause fever, cough, muscle aches, and fatigue.

The influenza vaccine is offered free in Ontario for anyone six months of age or older. The vaccine is especially recommended for people with medical conditions who are at risk of developing complications from an influenza infection.

This year, the majority of flu vaccines being offered in the community protect against two strains of influenza A and two strains of influenza B.

A high-dose vaccine containing three influenza strains may also be available for people 65 years of age and older. This vaccine is also free.

However, should high-dose vaccine not be available, seniors are strongly encouraged to get another influenza vaccine to protect against the infection.

The influenza vaccine is available at local pharmacies, health care providers' offices, and by appointment at Public Health Sudbury & Districts.

