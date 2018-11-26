The Infant Food Bank is helping Sudbury's most vulnerable over the holidays.

The organization launched its All We Need For Christmas campaign last week.

The chair of the board of directors, Margaret Flietstra, says the group helps any family living at or below the poverty line in Sudbury, adding that looks different for every family.

"Many of our clients have multiple children, many of our clients are experiencing unexpected job loss, or they're just struggling to make ends meet while they're working," she said.

Flietstra says a number of items are available to help families in need.

"So we provide any type of consumable baby product needed . . . so, baby food, formula, diapers, wipes, etc. for children from newborn to age three," she said.

Increasing need

Currently, about 800 families are registered with the organization.

Flietstra says in the past 10 years, the need has increased.

"We find that we are constantly and steadily registering new clients," she said.

She says a number of recently registered clients are new to Canada.

"Many of them are refugees. They are coming to Sudbury because the cost of living is much too high in Toronto where they were originally ended up in Canada," she explained.

"They're coming with … nothing and they're coming at the start of winter which many of them are not experienced with."

Donations can be dropped off at the Infant Food Bank on Lasalle Boulevard.