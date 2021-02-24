Skip to Main Content
Sudbury

Industrial incident claims life of 29-year-old man, police report

Greater Sudbury Police are reporting that a 29-year-old man has died in relation to an industrial incident today.
CBC News ·

Greater Sudbury Police are reporting that a 29-year-old man has died in relation to an industrial incident today.

Police say the incident happened at a location on Powerhouse Road, east of Nairn Centre, and involved a heavy piece of equipment.

The investigation is ongoing. The Coroner's Office and the Ministry of Labour have been called in.

No further details were made available.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now