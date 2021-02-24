Industrial incident claims life of 29-year-old man, police report
Greater Sudbury Police are reporting that a 29-year-old man has died in relation to an industrial incident today.
Greater Sudbury Police are reporting that a 29-year-old man has died in relation to an industrial incident today.
Police say the incident happened at a location on Powerhouse Road, east of Nairn Centre, and involved a heavy piece of equipment.
The investigation is ongoing. The Coroner's Office and the Ministry of Labour have been called in.
No further details were made available.