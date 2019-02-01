The indoor winter market in Sudbury was so popular the vendors plan to re-establish it again for early spring, but in a different location.

Lina Godard, a local farmer, and one of the organizers behind the eight week pilot project, says last fall the indoor winter market had about 20 vendors set up in a vacant space at the Southridge Mall.

They sold their wares in the eight Saturdays before Christmas.

After the pilot was over the mall tried to renegotiate the terms of the agreement.

"They wanted to renegotiate pricing and all this red tape that you have to go through when you go into retail," Godard said.

"We're not able to afford any more than what we're doing."

Community support

That's when the handful of organizers decided to look for a new space. Godard says although they've looked at a few locations they haven't found their new home just yet.

"You got to keep in mind that we need an indoor space and that being said, it's a lot more expensive than parking ourselves in a parking lot somewhere."

Godard says they need a space large enough to hold between 20 to 30 vendors, plus additional space for walking traffic.

She added that with multiple vendors working to organize the indoor market they have to determine who will be responsible for certain expenses, and who will deal with bureaucratic red tape to get the indoor market re-established.

Once they have a new location, Godard says the indoor winter market will run from early March until the end of May.

"People are really willing to support our local [vendors]."