A photography exhibit currently on display in Sudbury celebrates Indigenous women from northern Ontario.

Fifteen portraits of Indigenous women from various backgrounds line the hall at Gallery 6500, the gallery at the United Steelworkers Hall.

The display highlights the accomplishments of prominent women in areas like arts, politics, business, sports, education, and more.

The hope is to inspire others, says exhibit curator Jo-Anne Marshall.

She says the idea for the exhibit came earlier this year after the first female president was elected for the Sudbury District Labour Council, where Marshall also works. That new president also happens to be Indigenous.

"So I was thinking, 'wouldn't it be interesting to find out other Indigenous women who are inspirational, and also building relationships or partnerships between the Labour Council and the gallery so I suggested that we'd look at having people submit names of inspirational Indigenous women in the area of arts or the sports or activism or environmental issues," Marshall told CBC's Up North.

There are 15 colourful photos of women in the exhibit at the gallery, including Chief RoseAnne Archibald, Dr Shirley Cheechoo, Josephine Mandamin and Pamela Toulouse. Biographical information for each subject is presented next to each portrait.

"I just thought it was important to be diverse, not just focusing on the arts," Marshall said of the mix of backgrounds each woman came from.

"Women excel in all sorts of areas, and that's what I wanted to represent."

Marshall says the response from visitors has been supportive with positive feedback left in the gallery's comment book.

"I love the reaction of people when they walk down the hall and they read [the biographies]."

"How can you not be inspired by these women?"

The Inspirational Indigenous Women of Northeastern Ontario exhibit is up until mid-September at Gallery 6500, at the United Steelworkers Hall on Brady Street. It's free and open to the public.