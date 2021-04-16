Negotiations between Laurentian University and the University of Sudbury have resulted in a one-time commitment to offer six courses from the University of Sudbury's Indigenous studies program for the spring term.

Spring courses had been cancelled after Laurentian cut ties with its federated universities on April 1.

In a statement on April 16, Laurentian said it has signed an interim agreement outlining negotiated terms with its fellow Ontario school.

The terms include having sessional instructors teach six Indigenous Studies courses during the spring term, as recommended by a resolution of the Laurentian University Native Education Council (LUNEC) dated April 12.

These six courses had previously been taught by the University of Sudbury.



Laurentian will continue to consult with LUNEC during the spring and summer terms about how best to deliver Indigenous education at Laurentian, as well as continuing discussions with the University of Sudbury.

The agreement provides for the one-time delivery of the six distance-learning courses for the spring term only.



Laurentian said about 140 students registered in the Indigenous studies program at the University of Sudbury have access to courses rooted in Indigenous perspectives already on offer through Laurentian's Faculty of Arts, in a variety of disciplines.

It is also exploring the development of an Indigenous Perspectives program that would complement the already established bachelor of Indigenous social work and master of Indigenous relations programs.

