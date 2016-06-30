Batchewana Chief Dean Sayers sees the land that's come to be called Canada as a river that different nations are sailing on together, but not in the same boat.

"Indigenous people will go down the river in our own canoe and never would we jump into the ship of the new people," Sayers says of the spirit of treaties signed in centuries past, such as the Robinson-Huron which governs his community's traditional territory.

"And the Crown was supposed to do the accounting of the revenue and provide us with our share, so we could look after our people."

Sayers says that's why he's against the federal government's proposed Indigenous Rights Framework currently making it way through Parliament.

It would officially enshrine Indigenous rights in the Constitution, while recognizing the need for self-government in First Nations, Inuit and Metis communities.

Dean Sayers is the chief of Batchewana First Nation. (Erik White/CBC )

"We have hemmed out a nation-to-nation relationship. And it's just that. It's not a nation under a nation," says Sayers.

"This would be an erosion of our rights."

In particular, Sayers and other Indigenous leaders in northern Ontario aren't happy with the lack of consultation on the new framework, which the federal government sees as a replacement for the antiquated and much maligned Indian Act.

"If it's about us, it needs to be by us," says Sayers. "We have our own nation, our own government, our own laws."

Gerry Duquette Jr., the chief of Dokis First Nation, similarly finds it "frustrating" that Indigenous leaders have "minimal involvement" when laws relating to First Nations are drafted.

But he believes that "common ground" can be found in talks with the Canadian government if an "honest dialogue" is allowed.

"It's nice to see all our nations have a voice and have honest opinions and agree to disagree," says Duquette.