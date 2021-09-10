A young Indigenous man many have called the breakout star of Thursday night's English-language leaders debate has said politicians need to do more to address reconciliation.

Marek McLeod, an 18-year-old political science and public administration student at the University of Ottawa, stole the spotlight for many political watchers when he asked the leaders, "How can I trust and respect the federal government after 150 years of lies and abuse to my people? As prime minister, what will you do to rebuild the trust between First Nations and the federal government?"

McLeod asked the question from Sault Ste. Marie, where he lives and studies as a distance student.

In an interview with CBC Friday morning, McLeod said he was disappointed with a lot of the answers he heard from the leaders.

"I felt Trudeau said the right things," he said. "The problem is he's had six years of action that show inaction, you know? And so I couldn't really trust what he was selling."

He said Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole's record on reconciliation was equally disappointing. "This is the guy that went on record saying that residential schools were primarily a tool of education," McLeod said.

The first-time voter said he was most impressed with Green Party Leader Annamie Paul and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

"They seemed a little more sincere," he said. "Especially with Paul being African-American and Jewish. Those two groups aren't known for having the best of experiences. I think she could relate to the question a little more."

An important question

With a national audience watching, McLeod said he had to reflect a lot on his question.

"It was from the heart, and I hope that showed last night," he said. "My great grandparents attended residential school. My own mother, who is only in her 40s, she's a day school survivor. These events are from government policy. They're still very fresh in my mind and I do feel it's an important question."

With the pressure of a national television audience, McLeod stumbled a bit on his question, but was praised on social media for his quick recovery.

"I've heard a few things," he said." One was that it was a little relatable and I would have to agree. We all have those moments where you know what you were thinking just kind of slips and it's gone. But I heard stuff like, 'Great job with the recovery.' I've just been kind of flooded with message requests thanking me for asking the question."

McLeod said others have called him brave and courageous, but he said it was just a question that needed to be asked.