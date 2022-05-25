Before the COVID-19 pandemic there was a waitlist to get into Maamwesying North Shore Community Health Services' Naandwe Noojimowin program.

Over five-and-a-half days participants stay in a lodge where they share stories about the childhood traumas that shaped their lives. Through traditional practices they gain insight into their own behaviours, and learn to improve their relationships.

Odinamaad (Turning Wind), participated in the program during the pandemic, when it was offered over Zoom. This month, Naandwe Noojimowin has returned to in-person sessions, but Odinamaad said he found the online version helpful as well.

"It's really easy to relate to and to resonate with because, well, it's our own people, our nation," he said.

"It's our story, you know, although you're an individual, but we're also a collective."

Odinamaad's mother was a victim of the Sixties Scoop. A family of Dutch migrants adopted her, and when she was four they returned to the Netherlands. They also adopted another Indigenous girl and brought her to the Netherlands as well.

"It's a unique story but unfortunately it is a situation that did not exclusively happen to my mom and her adopted sister," Odinamaad said. "I guess there's more situations like that because, well, in the community we have the stories of missing children in general."

Odinamaad's father was from Cape Verde, a small island nation off the west coast of Africa. Odinamaad was born with a darker complexion and grew up in foster homes in the city of Rotterdam, where he said he experienced racism.

"So I grew a thick skin when it comes to racism," he said. "For the longest time I really didn't feel in place, or at home."

Odinamaad said he did not know much about his Indigenous background until his late teens. When he was 21 he moved to Canada, and now, at age 35, he lives in Washago, Ont., where he is a tattoo artist and small business owner. His family is from Henvey Inlet First Nation, south of Sudbury.

Naandwe Noojimowin program participants paint while at the Anishinabe Spiritual Centre in Espanola, Ont. (Submitted by Cheryl Hankard)

His counselor recommended the Naandwe Noojimowin program as a way to learn more about his culture and grow as an individual and role model.

"Over the years I've been struggling to get a handle on certain intergenerational traumas," he said. "Although I've always been able to learn from my situations and my mistakes and I'm quite proactive when it comes to a lot of things."

Maamwesying North Shore Community Health Services, which serves 11 First Nations along the north shore of Lake Huron, launched the Naandwe Noojimowin program in 2016.

Cheryl Hankard is the manager of the Naandwe Noojimowin program. (Submitted by Cheryl Hankard)

Inspiration from Alaska

Cheryl Hankard, the program's manager, said they were inspired by a program based in Anchorage, Alaska, called Beauty for Ashes.

"What they really liked about the program was that they were directed by their communities up there to explore areas that would address domestic violence, childhood sexual abuse, neglect and abandonment," Hankard said.

Hankard and her colleagues added Anishinaabe cultural elements – such as storytelling and sharing circles – to the program, and renamed it.

The original program took five full days to complete, but they added a half-day seminar to prepare participants.

Before the pandemic, Hankard said they partnered with Garden River First Nation and provided the program at the Dan Pine Healing Lodge twice per year, and three times per year at the Anishinabe Spiritual Centre in Espanola, Ont.

"Some of the feedback we've heard from people is how much it's helped them to understand and make changes in their life today, changes as to how they communicate with others," Hankard said.

Now that the program has returned to in-person sessions Hankard said they are almost starting over to get the word out and encourage people to participate.

She said the North Shore communities they serve are their first priority, but they've welcomed people from across Ontario in the past.