Organization gets $1.5 M from the federal government to help Indigenous mental health workers

An organization that supports Indigenous mental health workers across Canada has received $1.5 million from the Public Health Agency of Canada to help those workers cope with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds will support the First Peoples Wellness Circle's Gathering Our Knowledge Bundles project.

"During the pandemic our workforce were particularly stretched and overwhelmed with the challenges that First Nation communities face," said Brenda Restoule, CEO of First Peoples Wellness Circles.

Restoule said that on top of challenges specific to the pandemic, the discovery of unmarked graves at residential school sites across Canada has also taken a toll on Indigenous mental health workers.

"We heard from that workforce that they were getting inundated with phone calls, not just from their communities and its members, but they were also getting calls from everyday Canadians who were really triggered and shocked and saddened and in disbelief about the uncovering of those graves," she said.

Restoule said it's important that mental health workers who are dealing with the stress of the job be able to reconnect to the culture.

"It can be in cultural ceremonies, it could be in giving them access to cultural practices, giving them opportunities to be back on the land," she said.

That's what the Gathering Our Knowledge Bundles project will do.

"Indigenous peoples in Canada are at a higher risk of experiencing mental illness, and face unacceptable intersecting barriers in accessing mental health services and supports," Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett said in a press release.

"Our government is taking action to close those gaps and support indigenous health leadership in prevention and healing. I thank the First Peoples Wellness Circle for their work to provide culturally grounded mental health support in their communities."

Fighting racism

Health Canada also granted First Peoples Wellness Circle $1 million for a program in New Brunswick to address racism and discrimination in health care.

"Our intent really was to look at how to take action on systemic racism in the mental health system and to be able to advocate for equitable health outcomes in First Nation communities," Restoule said.