Laurentian University is now sporting trilingual signs around campus.

Students will be now be greeted in English, French and Anishinaabemowin.

It's part of a five-year strategic plan to make the school the destination of choice for Indigenous, Francophone and northern students.

Valerie Richer, Chief of Atikameksheng Anishinawbek said the signs are a welcome addition for all students.

"Our community I think would be really happy about it," Richer said. "I'm personally really happy about it."

"It's a long time coming and it shows our recognition that the university is on Atikameksheng Anishinawbek land. And so we're really happy that they're there doing this."

Valerie Richer is the chief of Atikameksheng Anishnawbek First Nation. (supplied)

Richer added that she hopes other education institutions follow Laurentian's lead.

"Hopefully it will be positive for all the students," Richer said. "Other universities and colleges like Cambrian College now should be looking to make that same move as well."

Currently, Cambrian College does not have any similar signs on their campus, but a spokesperson said the school would "absolutely take into consideration."