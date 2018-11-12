A non-profit group in Sudbury is worried about the future of affordable housing for Indigenous residents.

The Native People of Sudbury Development Corporation currently has more than 100 units in the city and Espanola.

It says due to an historic operational agreement with the federal government, it can offer subsidized rent to Indigenous tenants. However, those agreements are set to expire in the next year years, once the mortgages are paid off.

The president of the development corporation, Angela Nahwegahbow, says her group has been asking the federal government for the past four years it it will continue with housing subsidies.

"We want to ensure that once the mortgages are paid, could we still receive those subsidies? It's kind of just making sure that we can still provide the housing," she said.

"We're not asking for more, we're just asking to maintain with what we have."

Nahwegahbow adds their tenants can't afford to pay higher rent.

"They're on social assistance, ODSP, they're working like everybody else in the city, working minimum wage jobs or attending school and raising families," she said.

"So by having these subsidies this just allows them to be living a bit more comfortable, afford more groceries, be able to travel and maintain a good life here in the city."

In a statement to CBC news, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation said it's looking into the Sudbury concern and will have more details in the future.