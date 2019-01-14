The N'Swakomok Native Friendship Centre in Sudbury is hosting a film series about Indigenous life in urban settings.

Five short documentaries will be shown at the Jan. 21 event, called Urban, Indigenous, Proud. They were filmed at different friendship centres throughout the province.

Kelly-Lee Assinewe, with the local friendship centre, says the Ontario Federation of Indigenous Friendship Centres partnered with the National Film Board of Canada on the film projects.

She says each documentary was created to help highlight urban Indigenous culture.

"This is who we are, this is how we feel being an Indigenous person," she said.

"Just because we live in an urban centre we're not really different from anybody else. But we also are Indigenous. We have our culture still, we have our language, we have an identity."

The documentary filmed in Sudbury is called "Places to Gather and Learn," and was directed by Darlene Naponse, who is from Atikameksheng Anishnawbek.

"She came in with the National Film Board and worked with our students in the alternative film to develop this film," she said.

"It basically follows a couple of students within our alternative school. The students are able to talk about where they've come from, how they see culture, how they see themselves represented and just highlights their journey being an Indigenous person in an urban centre."

Assinewe says she's hopeful the film series will continue in the future.

"I think that's there so much negativity that everybody sees," she said.

"It would be nice to highlight the positive of First Nations and Indigenous peoples. The pride that people have in their culture, it's very highlighted in the films."