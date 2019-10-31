Move over, New York, step aside Milan: the Indigenous Fashion Show in Timmins on Saturday promises the very best in Cree fashion design.

De Lores Gull and Jennifer Wabano are the artists behind the work — and they've both been working on their craft for more than 25 years.

Wabano said she was was 17 when she worked on her first project: a pair of men's beaded gloves with an eagle design.

"I used to see my grandmother making her crafts, sewing, making her moccasins and I used to see her working on the hide, turning the hide, and I saw my mom too doing this kind of work," she said.

"So in my my teenage years that's when I started picking it up and I've been doing it ever since," she continued. "I learned by watching and also being taught, like my aunts would come and check on me when I started a project."

Now, her projects are more complex and range from handmade mukluks and beaded mittens to jackets and skirts.

As for the anticipation of seeing her work on a runway, Wabano said, "I really can't wait to see them, like, walking out with with my art."

Custom work

De Lores Gull said she's been plying her craft for about 29 years now, making barrettes, earrings, necklaces, fur hats, gloves, mukluks and even wedding dresses.

She gets most excited talking about her custom work.

"I couldn't even say her name," said Gull of the famous Canadian singer-songwriter who contacted her with a custom request.

Gull received a letter, and said, "What? Who is this from? What is this letter? And I looked at it, and I said, 'Oh my God, Oh my God, Oh my God, it's — it's —it's ... Serena Ryder!"

"This is like opening a new door," she said of the Indigenous Fashion Show in Timmins. "It's to inspire other Indigenous designers from the Hudson Bay [and] James Bay Coast... we wanted to do something special with this first fashion show."

The Indigenous Fashion Show is happening Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Ramada Inn in Timmins.