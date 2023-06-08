Mattagami First Nation on alert as wildfire rages nearby

Mattagami First Nation is prepared and ready to leave if the Timmins 7 fire inches closer to their territory.

As of Wednesday, the fire was 36 kilometres away from the community. When residents evacuated eleven years ago, the fire was 20 kilometres away.

But the situation this time is radically different, according to Mattagami First Nation health director Eileen Boissoneau.

"Our first evacuation back in 2012 was trial and error," she said. "We didn't have any preparation in place."

Until recently, Eileen Boissoneau was involved in the community's emergency response team. (Aya Dufour/CBC)

She adds the community learned a lot through that experience, with several members taking natural disaster preparation courses in the past few years.

"This time around, we have a larger group of people in the community who already know what to do, and we can call upon those individuals," said Boissoneau.

Evacuation plan is in place

One of these individuals is Dorothy Naveau, who has volunteered for the community crisis team for over twenty years.

On Tuesday, she and her team helped organize a registration night for all the residents.

"We noted what people's intentions were in case of an evacuation and their method of travel," explained Naveau.

She adds the team went door to door to meet with the community members who hadn't registered.

Dozens of Mattagami First Nation members attended a community meeting Wednesday to prepare for a potential evacuation. (Kayla Guerrette/CBC)

"A few people needed to be coaxed into agreeing to leave," said Naveau.

In a community meeting on Wednesday, the First Nation's emergency management coordinator, Brent Boissoneau, explained that the decision to evacuate would be made on a day by day basis.

He added that there are joint command meetings every morning with Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources and Indigenous Services Canada, who are monitoring the situation closely.

The community is also looking to partner with Missanabie Cree First Nation for its evacuation process.

Air quality a major concern

Mattagami First Nation leadership says air quality will be an important factor in deciding whether or not to evacuate.

Eileen Boisonneau says that many of the 212 community members are vulnerable to air pollution.

Mattagami First Nation has around 800 members, with three quarters of them living outside of the reserve, in areas like Timmins, Sudbury or Toronto, according to Eileen Boissoneau. (Aya Dufour/CBC)

"We have around 80 elders, and 40 young children," she explained. "We had a lot of newborns this year."

Elders, youth, pregnant people and those who suffer from asthma will be the first to evacuate.

"Is this the new normal? Is it only going to get worse?"

Naveau says that helping others prepare has kept her mind off the severity of the situation, but deep concern can easily creep in.

""When I let myself think too much, I get really concerned for the future," she said. "Is this the new normal? Is it only going to get worse?"

In addition to her volunteer work, Dorothy Naveau is the community's housing manager. (Aya Dufour/CBC)

She says that social problems such as domestic violence and addictions tend to flare up during evacuations.

Naveau adds that being away from home is very challenging for community members.

"We're used to having the outdoors. We can go hunting, fishing, and be out on the land," she said, adding that life in busier host communities can be an adjustment.

Looking to the future, the community leadership hopes to do fire mapping.

"We want to be aware of surrounding geographical areas," said Eileen Boisonneau.

" We want to be able to identify problematic spots to put fire breaks in place."

Boisonneau is also preparing a request for funding to buy air filters for the community's 90 homes, to prepare for worsening wildfire seasons.