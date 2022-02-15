A new food delivery service is now being offered in Sudbury in an effort to encourage people to eat and support local.

IndiEats was created by people in the Sudbury restaurant industry and offers delivery of independent restaurants.

Matt Moutsatsos is one of the owners of IndiEats and general manager of The Kouzzina restaurant. He said the idea to create a local food delivery service started about a year ago.

"We want to bridge the gap between the huge companies and the chain restaurants and give something back to the little guys who don't have as much help and maybe don't have much room in their budgets to pay these outrageous fees the other guys are charging," he said.

Moutsatsos said he's tried using bigger delivery companies to get his product out, but said it cost his restaurant too much. He said other food delivery services such as Uber Eats, Skip the Dishes and DoorDash charge restaurants fees as high as 30 per cent. He said IndiEats charges a 13 per cent fee, and three per cent of that is a service fee.

He said so far, they've recruited about 40 part-time drivers.

"We do have a minimum tip ourselves that indicates for the driver," he said.

"We want to stress that we want to take care of the restaurants and make sure that these restaurants that you want can be delivered to you. But a big thing for us was also taking care of the driver."

Chuck Barbeau is the owner of Di Gusto restaurant and founding partner with IndiEats.

He said people were ordering from restaurants before the pandemic, but said the pandemic has made it more popular.

"I don't know if the pandemic actually made it obviously more popular, but it was a thing before the pandemic as well," he said.

"You know, at 25 or 30 per cent rates, what happens is you're forced to increase your prices to your customers so dramatically that at the end of the day, nobody wins."

Currently, people can access the service through a website but Barbeau said they're working on developing an app.

Sylvain Charlebois, a professor and director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University, said he's heard of similar projects starting up in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, St. Catharines and Halifax.

"Some have been successful, while others haven't," he said.

"It's always difficult to attract the attention and the proper attention because you're up against some major players with a lot of advertising dollars. Anywhere between 27 to 29 per cent of households in Canada have actually used these apps at least once every two weeks."

Charlebois said although people want convenience, they're also thinking about price.

"Overall, I actually do think that these apps are really helping the food service industry because it actually allows some independents to gain access to markets, which they wouldn't actually have access to normally because of their location," he said.

He added he doesn't anticipate the food delivery service industry to slow down anytime soon.

"We actually anticipate that within the year, 70 per cent of the workforce in Canada will work at leave five days a month at home," he said.

"So I suspect it's going to be on a Friday. So if you work on a Friday at home, are you actually going to dress up and go out to a restaurant?"

In a statement, Uber Eats said it's working to support local restaurants as the pandemic continues. The company said it is implementing a new tiered pricing structure for restaurants with delivery fees starting at 20 per cent.